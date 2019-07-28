Sunday: Lincoln 7, Sioux Falls 5, 3 inn., susp.
What went right: Before rain suspended Sunday's action in Sioux Falls, the Saltdogs struck early behind Curt Smith's two-run single in the first inning. Tyler Moore later hit a solo shot in the second to make it 3-0. Lincoln tacked on four more runs in the third behind a pair of sacrifice flies and a two-run homer from Randolph Oduber to make it 7-2.
What went wrong: The Canaries inched back in the second, scoring twice and later rallying for three runs in the third to make it 7-5 before heavy rain made the field unplayable. The teams will resume the game on Monday at 5 p.m. The final game of the series will be played right after and will be shortened to seven innings.
Dog byte: Oduber's two-run shot was his first in a month, his last one coming on June 28.