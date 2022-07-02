Dog Dish: Saltdogs take control in Fargo in first two innings

Saturday: Lincoln 7, Fargo-Moorhead 2

What went right: Big run production in the first two innings controlled the rest of the game for the Saltdogs.

They scored twice in the first on a Matt Goodheart RBI single and a RBI groundout from Ryan Long.

Josh Altmann crushed a three-run homer in the second inning to expand the lead. Welington Dotel drove in one with a single as part of a four-hit night.

Garrett Delano had one of his best outings on the mound this season, going six scoreless innings with four strikeouts. His final line was 6 1/3 innings, allowing the two runs on eight hits.

Eight Saltdogs had hits.

What went wrong: Delano walked a batter and then allowed three hits in a row for the RedHawks in the seventh inning. David Zoz came in and allowed a walk and hit, only getting one out, before getting taken out.

Up next: The two teams wrap up their series Sunday at 1 p.m.

