Monday: Lincoln 14-6, Sioux Falls 9-5
What went right: Lincoln kept the bats hot after resuming Sunday's game on Monday, scoring early and often. The Saltdogs led 7-5 after three innings, then added five more runs by the end of the sixth inning to lead 12-7. Lincoln finished the game with 14 hits, seven of which were for extra bases. Ivan Marin finished 2-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBIs. Down 2-0 in Game 2, the Dogs struck for two runs in the top of the second inning after a Curt Smith double and a pair of singles. Down 4-2 in the top of the seventh, Smith proved to be clutch once again, delivering a grand slam to give the Dogs the game-winning runs. Monday's second game was shortened to seven innings due to the doubleheader.
What went wrong: The Lincoln pitching staff gave up 15 hits, walked three batters and hit two others. The offense also hit into three double plays. Sioux Falls struck first in Game 2, scoring twice in the first and grabbing a run each in the fourth and the sixth.
Dog bytes: Ivan Marin has six careers home runs, all outside of Lincoln.
What's next: The Dogs continue play against Sioux Falls on the road Tuesday at 7 p.m.