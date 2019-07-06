Saturday: Kansas City 6, Lincoln 0.
What went wrong: After being named the American Association's June pitcher of the month, Saltdogs starter Kyle Kinman struggled at Haymarket Park on Saturday. Kansas City took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning, then added a run in the fourth and one more in the fifth as Kinman exited after five innings. The Omaha native finished with seven strikeouts, but gave up four runs and six walks. Kinman's league-leading ERA of 2.65 jumped to 3.05 in the loss. The defense was charged with three errors, two by Tyler Moore in his second start at second base. Lincoln left 10 runners on base.
What went right: Lincoln's bullpen of Tyler Anderson and Cameron McVey limited the damage, but each was charged with a run in the ninth inning. Cody Regis improved his batting average to .315 with a 2-for-4 performance.
Dog bytes: Josh Mazzola made his first appearance for Lincoln after signing with the team Saturday. Mazzola has played 706 games in the American Association and has 128 career home runs. Mazzola went 1-for-4 in his debut.
What's next: Lincoln and Kansas City conclude the series at 5 p.m. Sunday.