Dog Dish: Saltdogs squander late opportunity as Sioux City scores three in the ninth

Thursday: Sioux City 7, Lincoln 4.

What went wrong: The Saltdogs were playing from behind early after giving up two runs in the first inning to the Explorers. Lincoln quickly answered in the bottom of the third inning, scoring two runs after Randy Norris and Drew Devine singled, followed by a Hunter Clanin double and Ryan Long groundball.

The 2-2 tie didn't last long as Sioux City scored a run in the fourth and fifth.

In the top of the ninth, with the game tied 4-4, Lincoln just needed to get three outs for a chance to walk off the game. Matt Cronin's appearance was stretched to a second inning, then the game went sideways.

Sebastian Zawada led the inning off with a solo home run to give Sioux City a 5-4 lead. A hit by pitch and single ended Cronin's night, and David Zoz took over. A single loaded the bases and an error led to another run. The final run of the game was scored on a sacrifice fly.

What went right: The Saltdogs fought hard for eight innings, scoring two runs in the third and seventh inning. Lincoln tallied nine hits to Sioux City's 11, led by Patrick Caulfield's 2-for-4 performance with a solo home run, his first of the season, and Hunter Clanin went 2-for-4 with a double. Drew Devine added a 2-for-3 night of his own.

Clanin also stole two bases, bringing his season total to 15.

Kyle Kinman, despite allowing seven hits and four runs, threw seven solid innings and struck out six batters.

What's next: Lincoln begins a three-game road series with Lake Country starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.