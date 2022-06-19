Dog Dish: Saltdogs snap four-game losing streak with shoutout victory in Winnipeg

Sunday: Lincoln 7, Winnipeg 0

What went right: Ryan Long hit a home run and the Saltdogs outhit the Goldeyes 10-8 to end Lincoln's four-game losing streak at Winnipeg. In his second professional start, rookie pitcher Zach Keenan earned the win and held the Goldeyes scoreless in seven innings pitched. Keenan threw four strikeouts and improved his ERA to 2.08.

Josh Altmann got Lincoln on the board early in the top of the first with a sacrifice fly to score Randy Norris. Justin Byrd followed it up on the next at-bat with a single to center field to score Long. Two more runs were added in the second inning as JR DiSarcina drove in a run with a groundout and Norris added an RBI single. Norris had his second four-hit game at Shaw Park this year.

On a 2-1 count, Long hit a two-run homer in the top of the fifth to extend Lincoln's lead to 6-0. Welington Dotel scored the final run in the top of the eighth off of an Alex Steinbach single to left field.

What went wrong: Not much went wrong for the Dogs outside of a DiSarcina error in the bottom of the seventh. Winnipeg turned a double play in the top of the first.

Dog bites: Justin Byrd lengthened his hitting streak to nine games, a season high, with two hits in three at-bats. Byrd's .373 hitting average is second on the team and third in the American Association. Randy Norris also has recorded a hit in eight consecutive outings.

Up next: Lincoln will head back south to the U.S. after a day off Monday and will open a three-game series at Sioux Falls on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

