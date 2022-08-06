Dog Dish: Saltdogs snap five game losing streak, win first game of doubleheader against RedHawks

Saturday: Lincoln 4, Fargo-Moorhead 2.

What went right: Rayder Ascanio hit his first homer as a Saltdog and drove in three RBI as Lincoln took Game 1 of a doubleheader in a 4-2 victory over the RedHawks. With the win, the Saltdogs snapped a five-game losing streak and won their first game in the month of August.

Ascanio recorded the Saltdogs' first run in the top of the fourth on a two-run homer, scoring Jason Rogers for his 13th run of the season. Tied 2-2 going into extra innings, Ascanio gave Lincoln the lead on a go-ahead single, scoring Ryan Long. The next batter up, Hunter Clanin, hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Bobby Barnard.

The Saltdogs played Game 2 against the RedHawks at 8 p.m. due to a rainout on Friday which postponed the first game of the series to Saturday. It was not complete at press time.

What went wrong: The Saltdogs fell victim to a double play in the first inning and gave up the first run of the day in the third inning as an Evan Alexander sacrifice fly to right field scored Fargo-Moorhead's Sam Dexter. Peter Maris would tie the game up 2-2 for the RedHawks in the sixth inning on a solo homer.

What's next: Lincoln will finish its series against Fargo-Moorhead on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota.