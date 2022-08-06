Dog Dish: Saltdogs snap five-game losing streak, clinch series with doubleheader sweep against RedHawks

Saturday: Lincoln 4-5, Fargo-Moorhead 2-0.

What went right: Rayder Ascanio hit his first homer as a Saltdog and drove in three RBI as Lincoln took Game 1 of a doubleheader in a 4-2 victory over the RedHawks. With the win, the Saltdogs snapped a five-game losing streak and won their first game in the month of August.

Ascanio recorded the Saltdogs' first run in the top of the fourth on a two-run homer, scoring Jason Rogers for his 13th run of the season. Tied 2-2 going into extra innings, Ascanio gave Lincoln the lead on a go-ahead single, scoring Ryan Long. The next batter up, Hunter Clanin, hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Bobby Barnard.

In Game 2, the Saltdogs completed the doubleheader sweep and clinched the series with a 5-0 win.

Randy Norris delivered a two-out RBI single to put the team on the board in the fourth inning. Josh Altmann cranked a three-run homer in the fifth inning to effectively close the door on the RedHawks. It was his third hit of the game.

The whole lineup had some success. Norris had a pair of hits. Jason Rogers reached base in all four of his plate appearances. Bobby Barnard got his first hit since July 24 and drew a walk.

Garret Delano had an efficient outing on the mound. He pitched six shutout innings with five strikeouts.

What went wrong: The Saltdogs fell victim to a double play in the first inning and gave up the first run of the day in the third inning as an Evan Alexander sacrifice fly to right field scored Fargo-Moorhead's Sam Dexter. Peter Maris would tie the game up 2-2 for the RedHawks in the sixth inning on a solo homer.

Despite the run production, the Saltdogs did not hit well with runners in scoring position. They stranded five in the first four innings of the second game.

What's next: Lincoln will finish its series against Fargo-Moorhead on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota.