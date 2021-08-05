Dog Dish: Saltdogs send it to extras before Houston responds with four-run 10th

Thursday: Houston 9, Lincoln 5, 10 inn.

What went wrong: The Saltdogs tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth inning at Haymarket Park, but Houston responded with four runs in the top of the 10th inning to take a 9-5 lead. Lincoln led 4-2 after three innings, but the Apollos chipped away with runs in the fifth and seventh innings and took a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth to put the pressure on the Saltdogs. Lincoln committed three errors, including two in the top of the 10th that helped lead to Houston's four runs.

What went right: Lincoln scored three runs in the second inning on two Houston mistakes in the field and Forrestt Allday hit a solo home run. Josh Altmann later inched closer to making Saltdog history in the third inning with his 21st home run of the season. Altmann is now six shy of tying Ian Gac's 2014 single-season club record and is tied for fourth on the franchise list. Phil Hawke (2011), Cory Harris (2005) and Bryan Warner (2005) each had 21-homer seasons. Brandon Jacobs is the most recent Saltdog to come close to Gac's record with 22 in 2018. Kyle Kinman lasted six innings and struck out six batters.

Up next: The Saltdogs hit the road to Gary, Indiana, to face the Gary SouthShore RailCats in a three-game series beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

