Dog Dish: Saltdogs salvage series with late-inning push

Wednesday: Lincoln 5, Winnipeg 2.

What went right: The Saltdogs scored four of their five runs over the final three innings to avoid a four-game sweep in Jackson, Tennessee.

Justin Byrd, Lincoln's lead-off hitter for the first 50 games of the season, came through in the two-hole with an RBI single to tie the game 2-2 in the seventh inning. Yanio Perez added a two-run double in the top of the eighth to give Lincoln the lead and later scored on a Skyler Weber single.

After Logan Lombana worked around trouble in the bottom of the eighth inning with a double play and a lineout, James Pugliese picked up his 13th save in the ninth.

Lincoln scored first in all four games of the series.

What went wrong: Reliever Carson Lance gave up two runs in relief in the bottom of the fourth inning after Jake Hohensee made his first start of the season. Lance allowed back-to-back doubles as Winnipeg tied the game 1-1, before Jay Gonzalez knocked in an RBI single to give the Goldeyes the lead.

Dog bytes: Hohensee made nine previous starts for the Saltdogs in 2019 going 2-5 with a 4.73 earned-run average. His first start came July 13, 2019 against Fargo-Moorhead.