Dog Dish: Saltdogs' Ryan Long breaks late tie before rain cuts game short

Friday: Lincoln 3, Kansas City 2, 8 innings.

What went right: Ryan Long led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a home run to give the Saltdogs a 3-2 lead at Haymarket Park before the skies opened with rain.

The game was later called official, marking the second time the Saltdogs have defeated the Monarchs in a rain-shortened contest. Lincoln also defeated Kansas City 2-1 on May 19 in five innings at Kansas City.

Lincoln snapped a five-game losing skid in the process.

Lincoln starting pitcher Kyle Kinman had a season-high nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings of work. Kinman's previous best strikeout performance came in the season opener May 18 against the Monarchs in Kansas City.

After Kansas City took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, Lincoln used small ball with a Long stolen base, a sacrifice bunt by David Vidal and a Skyler Weber sacrifice fly to tie the game. Edgar Corcino followed with a double, and a Patrick Adams single gave Lincoln a 2-1 lead.

Carter Hope (3-0) came on in relief for 1 1/3 innings and picked up the victory.