Dog Dish: Saltdogs run to franchise-record seven stolen bases in blowout of Houston

Tuesday: Lincoln 10, Houston 1.

What went right: The Saltdogs rolled at Haymarket Park behind seven stolen bases, which tied a franchise record. Lincoln also swiped seven bases on Sept. 11, 2009, in a postseason contest against Pensacola.

Edgar Corcino and Patrick Adams led Lincoln with two stolen bases apiece, and it was the duo's double steal in the fifth inning that led to the Dogs' single-game, regular-season record.

Offensively, the Saltdogs took a commanding 5-0 lead in the bottom of the second with five runs on four hits and a Houston error. Josh Altmann led Lincoln with two hits and four RBIs, including a two-run blast to give Lincoln a 7-0 advantage.

Right-hander Keenan Bartlett, who replaced former Saltdog Johnny Barbato in the starting rotation, was brilliant in his new role. Bartlett, who started the year in the bullpen, went six innings and struck out five. Bartlett allowed just two hits against Houston, and has allowed only five hits over two starts (11 combined innings).

Barbato had his contract purchased by the MLB's Toronto Bluejays last week.