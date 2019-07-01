Monday: Lincoln's game at St. Paul, Minnesota, was suspended due to rain in the top of the fourth inning of a scoreless tie. Lincoln and Saint Paul will conclude Monday's scheduled game starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday and play a seven-inning game to follow.
Dog bytes: Lincoln's Kyle Kinman was named American Association pitcher of the month after going 1-1 with a 1.40 earned-run average over six starts in June. The left-handed Kinman tossed 38 2/3 innings and allowed only six earned runs on 23 hits while striking out 36.