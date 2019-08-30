Friday: Lincoln 6, Cleburne 5
What went right: Lincoln battled back from a 4-0 deficit, scoring in three consecutive innings starting with two in the sixth on Nick Schulz's home run with Christian Ibarra on base. Randolph Oduber hit a solo homer in the seventh, and the Saltdogs added three more runs in the eighth — Josh Mazzola singled and Joshua Norwood came home on an error, then Daniel Herrera doubled home two runs.
What went wrong: Lincoln pitcher John Brownell scattered eight hits and gave up five runs, four of them earned. Cleburne's second batter of the game, Zach Nehrir, hit a solo homer to get the Railroaders started. An error by Lincoln left fielder Schulz led to Cleburne's second run. Angel Reyes hit a two-run single in the Cleburne fifth.
Dog bytes: The Saltdogs' home schedule is over; three games remain in the season at Gary SouthShore.
What's next: Lincoln travels to Indiana to take on Gary SouthShore on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:10 p.m.