Friday: Lincoln 6, Kansas City 3.
What went right: Lincoln rallied in the eighth inning, trailing 3-1, with five runs to stun Kansas City at Haymarket Park. In the inning, Lincoln collected three hits, including the go-ahead RBI single from Randolph Oduber. Nick Schulz added a sacrifice fly and Josh Mazzola extended the lead to 6-3 as he scored on an error. After being held scoreless through six innings, Lincoln finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Tyler Moore's one-out single drove in Mazzola to make the score 3-1.
What went wrong: Despite recording six strikeouts and allowing only four hits, Lincoln starting pitcher Brad Thoutt issued five walks and two runs over 4 1/3 innings. Kansas City scored a run in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to take a 3-0 lead.
What's next: The series against the T-Bones continues Saturday at 7 p.m.