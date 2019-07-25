Thursday: Fargo-Moorhead 5, Lincoln 4.
What went wrong: The RedHawks took the early lead in the top of the second inning at Haymarket Park when Leobaldo Pina doubled in Chris Jacobs. In the fourth, Jacobs scored again behind his solo shot, followed by an RBI single by Pina to give Fargo the 3-0 advantage. Yhoxian Medina went deep to lead off the fifth. Devan Ahart added another run with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0. Jake Hohensee was tagged with the loss, going five innings and surrendering six hits and all of the RedHawks' five runs.
What went right: Behind 5-0, the Saltdogs kicked it into gear starting with a Randolph Oduber double in the fifth. Lincoln loaded the bases with back-to-back walks before Tyler Moore singled in two. Forrestt Allday later singled, to cut the deficit down to 5-3. With runners on second and third in the sixth, the Dogs tacked on another run on a fielder's choice putout from Ivan Marin. Austin Pettibone and Austin Boyle provided solid relief, both tossing two clean innings.
Dog byte: Lincoln has lost 10 straight games.
What's next: The Saltdogs will face the RedHawks again on Friday at Haymarket Park at 7 p.m.