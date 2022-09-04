Dog Dish: Saltdogs' postseason hopes alive going into regular-season finale

Saturday: Lincoln 8, Sioux City 4.

What went right: With a 4-3 lead going into the eighth, the Saltdogs made sure their postseason dreams stay alive for another day, putting up four runs.

Lincoln loaded the bases after three straight two-out walks, ensued by Welington Dotel and Justin Byrd being hit by pitches and a two-run single by Rayder Ascanio.

The Saltdogs jumped early with a run in the first inning on a Jason Rogers RBI single. Trailing 3-2, Rogers delivered again with the go-ahead single in the fifth inning.

Garett Delano threw a quality start, allowing two earned runs across six innings before Matt Cronin pitched a six-out save.

What went wrong: Right after the Saltdogs took the lead in the first, the Explorers responded with an RBI single in the bottom half, an RBI groundout and a solo home run.

After the four-run top of the eighth, Carter Hope came in and did not record an out, allowing a run on two hits and a walk. Cronin got out of the jam.

What's next: The Saltdogs and Sioux City head into the final game of the season Monday in a winner-take-all matchup to decide the last playoff spot.