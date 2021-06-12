Dog Dish: Saltdogs play small ball, ride bullpen to rally past Kane County

Saturday: Lincoln 4, Kane County 3.

What went right: The Saltdogs used small ball to come back from a 3-1 deficit at Haymarket Park.

Edgar Corcino hit a sacrifice fly to left field to bring in Patrick Adams for the winning run in the eighth inning. It was the team's 12th sacrifice fly in its past 22 games, the most in the league during that span.

Josh Altmann scored after two groundouts to get on the board in the fourth. Forrestt Allday and Altmann each singled and Curt Smith walked in the sixth to set up a two-run Ryan Long single.

Kyle Kinman threw seven strikeouts in five innings. Greg Minier relieved him and threw three scoreless innings to get the Saltdogs back into it before Logan Lombana closed out the save in the ninth.

“You take a chance when you are down 3-1, but you have confidence in your guys that you are going to be able to come back at home,” manager Brett Jodie said about his bullpen.

What went wrong: Poor infield defense led to two Cougar runs.

A throwing error after an Anfernee Seymour bunt on the first pitch of the game turned into a run. Three infield singles during the fifth scored another.