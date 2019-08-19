Monday: Lincoln 2, Texas 0
What went right: The Saltdogs' John Brownell was nearly perfect on the mound in Grand Prairie, Texas. The Omaha native went eight innings, allowing one hit and striking out eight. Just three AirHogs batters reached base. Brownell allowed a hit and a walk in the fourth, and did not let another AirHogs' batter reach base until the bottom of the eighth when he hit Texas pinch hitter Erik Manoah on the 10th pitch of the at-bat. Lincoln finally gave Brownell a lead in the sixth inning as Ivan Marin crossed the plate on a wild pitch. Josh Mazzola added an insurance run in the ninth with an RBI double. Austin Boyle picked up the save, striking out the side in the bottom half of the inning.
What went wrong: Despite the victory, the Saltdogs left 13 runners on base, blowing a bases-loaded opportunity in the first. Lincoln had six baserunners reach scoring position.
What's next: Lincoln and Texas finish the series Tuesday at 7 p.m.