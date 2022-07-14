Dog Dish: Saltdogs' offense erupts in second, falters late at Cleburne

Thursday: Cleburne 7, Lincoln 6.

What went wrong: On paper, not much went wrong for the Saltdogs, except for the final score at The Depot at Cleburne Station on Thursday.

The Railroaders did rack up 12 hits, including four home runs and a triple. Lincoln's four pitchers combined to walk four batters and struck out just six. The Saltdogs also committed one error.

Offensively, Lincoln left eight runners on base and Matt Goodheart was caught stealing. Cleburne was also able to turn two double plays.

What went right: Cleburne led 2-0 after the first inning, then Lincoln answered in a big way. The Saltdogs scored all six of their runs in the top of the second before an out was recorded.

Welington Dotel led off with a double and advanced to third on a balk. Goodheart singled to score Dotel followed by Hunter Clanin's single. Skyler Weber loaded the bases on an error, then Goodheart scored when Drew Devine reached on an error.

Randy Norris cleared the bases with a triple, then scored himself after a third Cleburne error. Patrick Caulfield singled then the Railroaders got three straight outs.

Lincoln tallied 14 hits with four doubles and was led by Norris' 3-for-5 performance powered by two triples and three RBIs. He's just the second player in franchise history to have a two-triple game.

Weber threw out two Cleburne runners stealing and Lincoln forced the Railroaders to leave seven runners on base.

What's next: The series continues Friday night in Cleburne at 7 p.m.