Dog Dish: Saltdogs move to 2-0 for third time in franchise history in rain-shortened victory

What went right: The Lincoln Saltdogs are 2-0 for the third time in franchise history thanks to a Justin Byrd RBI single in the third inning and a rain delay that ultimately gave Lincoln a 2-1 victory after five innings in Kansas City, Kansas. Lincoln took a 1-0 in the top of the first inning when Byrd scored on a wild pitch. Johnny Barbato tossed all five innings and racked up six strikeouts to pick up the victory before the game went into a rain delay in the top of the sixth. Curt Smith had walked before both teams were called off. The game was set to resume at 9:45 p.m., but became official with rain threatening the rest evening. Byrd finished 2-for-2 and added a walk. Forrestt Allday continued his hot start, going 1-for-2 and is now 4-for-6 at the plate to begin the season.