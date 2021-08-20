Dog Dish: Saltdogs manage just five hits, get shut out by Sioux Falls

Friday: Sioux Falls 5, Lincoln 0

What went wrong: The Saltdogs struggled at the plate, tallying just five hits in suffering only their second shutout of the season. They were shutout Thursday against Chicago for the first one of the year.

John Richy gave up 11 hits and five runs in six innings on the mound.

Manger Brett Jodie, Jake Hohensee and Curt Smith were all ejected from the game. Hohensee was tossed for hitting a Canary batter, and Jodie and Smith for arguing with the umpires afterward. Both benches were issued warnings earlier in the game after Justin Byrd was hit for the second of three times in the game.

Gunnar Buhner left the game injured after colliding with the wall in the fifth inning.

What went right: The bullpen came together and pitched three scoreless inning. Hohensee, David Zoz and Carter Hope each walked a batter but allowed no hits.

Dog bytes: The Saltdogs’ league record of most home runs in a season, 129 in 2010, was broken on Friday night. Kansas City hit its 130th of the year against Milwaukee.