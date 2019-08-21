Wednesday: Kansas City 4-1, Lincoln 2-0.
What went wrong: Lincoln's Ricky Knapp gave up four earned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning after the Saltdogs had a 1-0 lead in the first game of a doubleheader in Kansas City, Missouri. Knapp allowed three singles, two doubles, an intentional walk and a hit by pitch in the frame. The Saltdogs were unable to kick-start a comeback despite scoring a run in the top of the seventh.
In the second game, Lincoln had the bases loaded with no outs in the top of the fifth, but a strikeout followed by a double play ended the Saltdogs' scoring chance. Lincoln committed two errors, struck out nine times and had just three hits.
What went right: Lincoln finished the opening game with six hits, three of them doubles. Curt Smith hit his 23rd of the season, Cody Regis and Daniel Herrera also doubled. The Saltdogs only struck out two times in the seven-inning game and their defense turned two double plays.
The Saltdogs allowed one unearned run in the second game and needed only one reliever over Wednesday's 14 innings. Herrera picked up his ninth double.
Dog bytes: Starting with Tuesday night's loss to Texas, Lincoln plays four games in a 44-hour time span that wraps up Thursday morning in Kansas City. The Saltdogs are officially eliminated from playoff contention.
What's next: Lincoln's quick three-game series with Kansas City concludes at 11 a.m. Thursday.