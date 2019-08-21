Wednesday: Kansas City 4, Lincoln 2.
What went wrong: Lincoln's Ricky Knapp gave up four earned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning after the Saltdogs had a 1-0 lead in Kansas City, Missouri. Knapp allowed three singles, two doubles, an intentional walk and a hit by pitch in the frame. The Saltdogs were unable to kick-start a comeback despite scoring a run in the top of the seventh.
What went right: Lincoln finished the game with six hits, three of them doubles. Curt Smith hit his 23rd of the season, Cody Regis and Daniel Herrera also doubled. The Saltdogs only struck out two times in the seven-inning game and their defense turned two double plays.
Dog bytes: Starting with Tuesday night's loss to Texas, Lincoln plays four games in a 44-hour time span that wraps up Thursday morning in Kansas City.
What's next: Lincoln's quick three-game series with Kansas City concludes at 11 a.m. Thursday.