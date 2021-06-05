Dog Dish: Saltdogs lose early lead, strike out 16 times in Sioux City

Saturday: Sioux City 9, Lincoln 6

What went wrong: Sioux City scored three runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth to erase an early Saltdog lead in Sioux City, Iowa. In the bottom of the fourth, Jose Sermo hit a two-run homer to start the comeback. Later in the inning, Chase Harris' bunt brought in Nate Samson to tie the game 4-4. In the fifth, Sermo hit a three-run homer, and Sebastian Zawada made it back-to-back with a solo shot for an 8-4 Explorers' lead. The Saltdogs struck out a season-high 16 times.

What went right: Forrestt Allday but Lincoln on the board in the first inning with his second homer of the season. He also doubled and drove in three runs. Lincoln added three runs in the second on two sacrifice flies and Justin Byrd's RBI single. Ryan Long added a solo homer in the ninth.

Dog bytes: Allday went 2-for-2 and reached base four times, raising his average to .526. … Long's homer was the first hit given up by Sioux City reliever Matt Pobereyko in 8.1 innings this season against 14 strikeouts and no walks.

Up next: The last game of the Saltdogs' three-game series at Sioux City starts at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

