Dog Dish: Saltdogs limited to two hits as Kane County slugs away
  • Updated
Sunday: Kane County 8, Lincoln 2

What went wrong: Kane County belted four home runs and tallied eight runs in the final five innings Sunday at Haymarket Park. Cody Young hit a two-run blast following a Gavin LaValley sacrifice fly that gave the Cougars a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning. Kane County pushed the lead to 5-2 in the seventh before belting three solo home runs in the eighth inning off Lincoln reliever Carter Hope. The Saltdogs were limited to just two hits, despite holding a 2-0 lead after four innings and recording just three total strikeouts.

What went right: Ryan Long continued to be solid at the plate for Lincoln, picking up his fifth hit of the series and scoring one of Lincoln's two runs. Lincoln has now won back-to-back series and three of four in June since being swept by Sioux City in a three-game set last week. 

Up next: Lincoln continues action Tuesday starting a three-game series against Houston at Haymarket Park.

Lincoln Saltdogs baseball logo 2014
