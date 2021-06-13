Dog Dish: Saltdogs limited to two hits as Kane County slugs away

What went wrong: Kane County belted four home runs and tallied eight runs in the final five innings Sunday at Haymarket Park. Cody Young hit a two-run blast following a Gavin LaValley sacrifice fly that gave the Cougars a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning. Kane County pushed the lead to 5-2 in the seventh before belting three solo home runs in the eighth inning off Lincoln reliever Carter Hope. The Saltdogs were limited to just two hits, despite holding a 2-0 lead after four innings and recording just three total strikeouts.