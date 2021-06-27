 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog dish: Saltdogs homer three times as rally falls short
0 Comments

Dog dish: Saltdogs homer three times as rally falls short

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kansas City vs. Lincoln, 6.27

Kansas City players celebrate Gabriel Guerrero's (15) first-inning home run Sunday at Haymarket Park.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Sunday: Kansas City 8, Lincoln 6.

What went wrong: Kansas City scored twice in the top of the sixth inning after the Saltdogs roared back with a pair of home runs in the bottom of the fifth that tied the game 6-6. Carter Hope came into relief for Lincoln and Kansas City capitalized on a wild pitch and then an RBI single from Darnell Sweeney for the 8-6 lead. The Monarchs finished with 13 hits and had a pair of three-run innings, including in the first behind a three-run homer.

What went right: Lincoln hit three home runs to close the gap before Kansas City eventually took the 8-6 lead. After the Monarchs opened with a three-run home run, Josh Altmann answered with a two-run blast in the bottom of the first. It was Altmann's seventh long ball of the season. Forrestt Allday and Ryan Long followed in the bottom of the fifth with Allday hitting a solo blast and Long adding a two-run shot to tie the game 6-6.

Up next: The Saltdogs head to Texas to kick off a three-game series against Cleburne on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:06 p.m.

Around the Bases: Recapping Warner's return to Lincoln; Smith back soon
Dog Dish: Saltdogs dig out of late 4-0 hole, earn walk-off win against Kansas City
Dog Dish: Saltdogs' Ryan Long breaks late tie before rain cuts game short
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News