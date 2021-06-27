Dog dish: Saltdogs homer three times as rally falls short

Sunday: Kansas City 8, Lincoln 6.

What went wrong: Kansas City scored twice in the top of the sixth inning after the Saltdogs roared back with a pair of home runs in the bottom of the fifth that tied the game 6-6. Carter Hope came into relief for Lincoln and Kansas City capitalized on a wild pitch and then an RBI single from Darnell Sweeney for the 8-6 lead. The Monarchs finished with 13 hits and had a pair of three-run innings, including in the first behind a three-run homer.

What went right: Lincoln hit three home runs to close the gap before Kansas City eventually took the 8-6 lead. After the Monarchs opened with a three-run home run, Josh Altmann answered with a two-run blast in the bottom of the first. It was Altmann's seventh long ball of the season. Forrestt Allday and Ryan Long followed in the bottom of the fifth with Allday hitting a solo blast and Long adding a two-run shot to tie the game 6-6.

Up next: The Saltdogs head to Texas to kick off a three-game series against Cleburne on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:06 p.m.

