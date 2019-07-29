Monday: Lincoln 14, Sioux Falls 9
What went right: Lincoln kept the bats hot after resuming Sunday's game on Monday, scoring early and often. The Saltdogs led 7-5 after three innings, then added five more runs by the end of the sixth inning to lead 12-7. Lincoln finished the game with 14 hits, seven of which were for extra bases. Ivan Marin finished 2-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBIs.
What went wrong: The Lincoln pitching staff gave up 15 hits, walked three batters and hit two others. The offense also hit into three double plays.
Dog bytes: Ivan Marin has six careers home runs, all outside of Lincoln.
What's next: The Dogs are playing the second game of Monday's doubleheader this evening.