Dog Dish: Saltdogs hit two homers in blowout victory over Fargo-Moorhead

Wednesday: Lincoln 9, Fargo-Moorhead 2

What went right: Ryan Long and David Vidal each went 3-for-5, with Long contributing four RBI and two runs in Fargo, North Dakota. The Saltdogs outhit the RedHawks 14-9, and five players had two or more hits.

Curt Smith and Edgar Corcino each scored in the top of the second for the Saltdogs’ first runs. Vidal hit his sixth home run of the season in the top of the third, driving in Long. The Saltdogs had another two-run inning in the top of the fourth, with Skyler Weber and Justin Byrd each scoring.

Long hit a three-run homer deep to right field in the top of the eighth, his 13th home run of the season.

Jake Hohensee earned his second win of the season, his first since May 23. In two innings, Hohensee allowed two hits and a run while striking out one. In his second start for the Saltdogs, Ben Wereski pitched four innings and struck out one.

What went wrong: Lincoln allowed one run in the bottom of the fourth and fifth, including Alex Boxwell's solo home run in the fifth.

Up next: The Saltdogs will play the final game of the three-game series at Fargo-Moorhead at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

