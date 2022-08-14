Dog Dish: Saltdogs held scoreless in series-finale loss to Kansas City

Sunday: Kansas City 7, Lincoln 0.

What went wrong: Lincoln could only muster two hits as Monarchs' pitcher Matt Hall tossed 10 strikeouts and earned his seventh win of the season.

The Saltdogs recorded their first hit in the sixth inning and allowed Kansas City to rack up 10 hits. With the loss, Lincoln drops the series to Kansas City and falls to fifth place in the West division.

What went right: John Bezdicek, R.J. Freure, Jonathan Cheshire and Josh Norwood combined for 10 strikeouts on the mound for the Saltdogs.

On offense, Josh Altmann and Randy Norris recorded singles.

What's next: Lincoln is back in action on Tuesday in the series opener against the Sioux City Explorers at Mercy Field with first pitch at 7 p.m.