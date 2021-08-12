Dog Dish: Saltdogs go deep early, hold on for win at Milwaukee

Thursday: Lincoln 5, Milwaukee 4.
What went right: Two first-inning home runs by Justin Byrd and Yanio Perez kick-started the Saltdogs to a four-run frame in Franklin, Wisconsin. Ryan Long went 2-for-4 for Lincoln. Greg Minier struck out four and gave up two earned runs in 5⅓ innings. The bullpen combined to allow just two hits and two runs.
What went wrong: Milwaukee's David Washington had three hits, including a double, and a RBI. David Zoz did not last a full inning in the seventh, allowing a run on a walk, a hit and a fielder's choice.
Up next: The Saltdogs start a three-game homestand against Gary SouthShore at 7 p.m. Friday at Haymarket Park.
