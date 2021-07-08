Dog Dish: Saltdogs get the bats going early in rout of Explorers

Thursday: Lincoln 11, Sioux City 1.

What went right: The Saltdogs sent 12 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring seven runs at Haymarket Park.

Curt Smith, David Vidal, Edgar Corcino, Zak Taylor and Justin Byrd all had RBI base hits. Yanio Perez drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the frame.

In the second, Corcino hit his second double of the night, scoring another run. He finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs.

Lincoln added two more runs in the fifth, with an RBI groundout by Byrd and Gunnar Buhner scoring on a wild pitch.

Eight Saltdogs recorded at least one hit.

Greg Minier posted his best outing of the season as a starter, striking out seven in six scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits

What went wrong: Very little. Jake Hohensee relieved Minier and gave up a solo home run to Lane Milligan.

Forrestt Allday failed to get a hit for the third straight game, marking the first time this season that has happened for the team’s top hitter.