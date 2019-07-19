Friday: Texas 18, Lincoln 2.
What went wrong: Everything. The AirHogs scored three runs off Lincoln starter Ricky Knapp before he recorded his first out, the big blow coming on Jonathan Moroney's two-run homer. Knapp lasted just two innings, giving up 11 runs (six earned) on 11 hits and a walk. Lincoln committed three errors, and half of the Texas runs were unearned. The Saltdogs have lost six straight.
What went right: Forrestt Allday scored in the first inning on Randolph Oduber's groundout to give Lincoln a short-lived 1-0 lead. Infielder Christian Ibarra pitched a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts.
Dog bytes: Lincoln has lost nine straight road games.
Up next: The series continues Saturday in Texas with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.