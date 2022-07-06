Dog Dish: Saltdogs force extra innings before losing to Milkmen in suspended game; Keenan starts nightcap

What went wrong: After rain forced Tuesday's game to be suspended, the Saltdogs twice rallied from two-run deficits to reach extra innings, but Lincoln gave up an unearned run with two outs in the 10th.

What went right: Trailing 3-1, Welington Dotel sparked a rally in the fifth inning with an RBI double, then later scored on a Milwaukee error to tie it. Down 5-3 in the seventh, the Saltdogs tied it again on Matt Goodheart's bases-loaded walk and Pat Caufield's fielder's choice. Six Lincoln pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts, including five by Josh Norwood in three innings of relief.