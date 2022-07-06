 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog Dish: Saltdogs force extra innings before losing to Milkmen in suspended game; Keenan starts nightcap

  • 0

Wednesday: Milwaukee 6, Lincoln 5, 10 innings.

What went wrong: After rain forced Tuesday's game to be suspended, the Saltdogs twice rallied from two-run deficits to reach extra innings, but Lincoln gave up an unearned run with two outs in the 10th.

What went right: Trailing 3-1, Welington Dotel sparked a rally in the fifth inning with an RBI double, then later scored on a Milwaukee error to tie it. Down 5-3 in the seventh, the Saltdogs tied it again on Matt Goodheart's bases-loaded walk and Pat Caufield's fielder's choice. Six Lincoln pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts, including five by Josh Norwood in three innings of relief.

What's next: The Saltdogs and the Milkmen played their regularly scheduled game later Wednesday. Zach Keenan got the start for Lincoln.

Dog Dish: Dotel, Minier lead Saltdogs past Milkmen on the road
Dog Dish: RedHawks capitalize on pitching mistake to take series over Lincoln
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News