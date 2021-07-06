Dog Dish: Saltdogs finally get win over Explorers in doubleheader's second game

Tuesday: Lincoln 4, Sioux City 0 (Game 2).

What went right: Kyle Kinman had the stuff in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Explorers at Haymarket Park. He went all seven innings and allowed just one hit. Meanwhile, the Saltdogs' offense put up four runs in the bottom of the first inning on two hits.

Josh Altmann, who homered in Tuesday's first game for his fifth homer in six games, singled home Justin Byrd. Three runners crossed the plate with Yanio Perez at the plate — two on wild pitches and one on Perez's sacrifice fly that closed out the scoring.

It's the first time Lincoln (21-22) has beaten Sioux City this season moving to 1-9 against the Explorers.

What went wrong: Kinman, despite striking out four batters and allowing just one hit, hit two Explorers and walked one in his seven innings of work. Forrestt Allday's run of 28 consecutive games on base came to an end. Allday put down a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the first inning to move Byrd to second base.

Up next: Lincoln and Sioux City play continue the series Wednesday at 7 p.m.

