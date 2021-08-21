Dog Dish: Saltdogs finally end scoreless streak, take advantage of some flighty Canaries

Saturday: Lincoln 3, Sioux Falls 1.

What went right: Yanio Perez just missed a grand slam in the eighth inning, but the resulting sacrifice fly extended the Saltdogs' lead at Haymarket Park to 3-1.

That run was set up when the Canaries' defense seemed to fall asleep. Josh Altmann reached first on a dropped third strike, then Curt Smith singled. Pitcher Trevor Simms fielded Ryan Long's bunt and tried to throw Altmann out at third, but third baseman Daryl Meyers was not on the bag for the forceout.

The Saltdogs' pitching staff combined to strike out 12, led by starter Kyle Kinman with six. Carson Lance added three K's in one inning of relief in the eighth inning, and James Pugliese picked up two punch-outs on his way to his 24th save of the season.

David Vidal broke Lincoln's string of 19 straight scoreless innings with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, and Skyler Weber hit his sixth home run of the season to give Lincoln a 2-0 lead in the fifth.