Dog Dish: Saltdogs fall short of sweep against Gary-SouthShore

Sunday: Gary SouthShore 4, Lincoln 1

What went wrong: Despite a solid pitching performance, the Saltdogs' offense could not produce enough.

They tallied six hits on the afternoon, but only one was for extra bases. They struck out nine times in the game.

Lincoln also had three errors on the afternoon, leading to a run in the two-run fourth inning by the RailCats.

What went right: The pitching, for the most part, held up on Sunday.

Greg Minier gave up one earned run in five innings. David Zoz, Jonathan Cheshire and Carson Lance each had solid outings out of the bullpen.

A night after providing two of the biggest hits of the season so far, Sherman Graves had another two-hit performance. Garrett Delano also had a pair of hits.

What's next: The Saltdogs start a six-game homestand on Tuesday, hosting Sioux City at 11 a.m. at Haymarket Park.

