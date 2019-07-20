Saturday: Texas 4, Lincoln 3, 11 innings
What went wrong: The Saltdogs one-run advantage didn't last long as the AirHogs tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a Stephen Haviar RBI single. The inning could've gone much worse, though, with the bases loaded and one out for Texas, but the Saltdogs were able to turn a double play to get out of the jam. After a walk and a single in the bottom of the 11th, the AirHogs' Luo Jinjun singled to score Javion Randle and lift Texas to the extra-innings victory.
What went right: Lincoln erased an early 1-0 deficit against the AirHogs by plating two runs in the top of the third. Christian Ibarra reached on an error by the Texas third baseman, which also scored Ivan Martin on the play. Ibarra later scored on a Forrestt Allday fielder's choice to give the Saltdogs their first lead. Texas got one back in the bottom of the fourth before Ibarra once again gave Lincoln the lead, this time with a home run in the seventh.
Dog byte: The Saltdogs have lost 10 straight road games.
What's next: Lincoln and Texas will close out the series Sunday in Texas at 6 p.m.