Dog Dish: Saltdogs erupt for 19 hits and 11 runs to take series from Canaries

Saturday: Lincoln 11, Sioux Falls 3.

What went right: The Saltdogs' success on the road continued in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where the team won its sixth straight away from home.

Lincoln couldn't stop hitting the ball, finishing with 19 hits.

It was the bottom of the lineup that did most of the damage. Hitter Nos. 6 (David Vidal), 7 (Edgar Corcino), 8 (Skyler Weber) and 9 (Garett Delano) each had three hits, and Lincoln got home runs from Forrestt Allday (his eighth), Ryan Long (12th) and Vidal (fourth).

Long, who also had three hits, finished with five RBIs, and was a double shy of hitting for the cycle. He hit a three-run shot in the third inning, and drove in two on a triple in the fifth.

Kyle Kinman earned the win. He struck out eight and limited the Canaries to three runs over five innings. Three relievers combined for four scoreless innings.

What went wrong: Very, very little on a night when you crank out 19 hits and 11 runs and commit no errors.

Up next: Lincoln goes for the series sweep at 2 p.m. Sunday.

