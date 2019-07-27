Saturday: Lincoln 15, Sioux Falls 4
What went right: Curt Smith homered twice and recorded five RBIs and was a part of seven different Saltdogs to record a multi-hit game as Lincoln snapped an 11-game losing streak and an 11-game skid on the road in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Smith, along with Daniel Herrera, posted 4-for-5 performances; Herrera also hit his third home run of the season. Lincoln's big inning came in the top of the third, with six runs off seven hits. Christian Ibarra started the rout with a three-run blast, followed by an RBI double from Smith and a two-run double from Josh Mazzola. The seven-hit, six-run inning all came with no outs as the Saltdogs batted around the order. The Saltdogs tacked on single runs in the fifth and seventh innings, but added four runs in the sixth and three more in the eighth.
What went wrong: Brad Thoutt, making his return to the Saltdogs, lasted 3 2/3 despite a solid outing in his first start this season for Lincoln. Thoutt allowed a three-run home run as Sioux Falls cut the Lincoln lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the fourth. Both teams finished with one error.
Dog bytes: All three of Herrera's home runs have come at the Bird Cage this season, including a multi-homer game June 16 when Lincoln defeated Sioux Falls 12-1.
What's next: The two teams continue the series Sunday at 1 p.m.