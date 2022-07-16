Dog Dish: Saltdogs drop third straight one-run game at Cleburne as Railroaders win in walk-off fashion

Saturday: Cleburne 8, Lincoln 7

What went wrong: Lincoln starting pitcher Kyle Kinman allowed a two-run home run in the first inning and never settled in. He didn't get help from his defense, either — three of the seven runs Kinman allowed in 5 1/3 innings were unearned.

The Saltdogs' pitching woes continued in the bottom of the ninth with the game tied at 7-all. Steffon Moore walked the second batter, but Lincoln got the second out and looked to be in position to go to extras with Cleburne.

A stolen base was followed by an intentional walk to give the Railroaders the inside track and the Saltdogs a chance to get an out at three bases. Instead, Cleburne's Hill Alexander watched two pitches before delivering the game-winning RBI single.

Lincoln has now lost three straight one-run games against Cleburne.

What went right: The Saltdogs' offense. The team's two biggest power threats, Ryan Long and Josh Altmann, both homered. Hunter Clanin and Skyler Weber both added two hits.

Lincoln finished with eight hits to Cleburne's seven and Randy Norris added a double.

Lincoln continued its hot pattern of scoring early but struggling down the stretch. The Saltdogs led 3-0 in the top of the first and 6-4 after the top of the fourth.

Defensively, the Saltdogs turned one double play.

What's next: Lincoln and Cleburne will conclude the four-game series Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.