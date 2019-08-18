Sunday: Texas 6, Lincoln 5
What went wrong: The AirHogs got the walk-off win off the bat of Chen Junpeng, who delivered the game-winning, one-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning in Grand Prairie, Texas.
The bottom half of the inning got off to a bad start for Lincoln. Texas' Justin Byrd opened with a triple, and the Saltdogs put the next two batters on via intentional walk.
Two batters later, Junpeng, who finished with three RBIs, drove in the winning run on a 3-1 pitch from Martire Garcia, who took the loss.
Texas jump on the Saltdogs early with three runs in the first inning. The AirHogs finished with 11 hits.
Lincoln had success against Texas starter Gan Quan, who exited in the fourth. But Texas' bullpen combined for 5 1/3 scoreless innings and nine strikeouts.
What went right: Lincoln had a big second inning, which included one big swing by lead-off hitter Christian Ibarra.
The Saltdogs scored five runs in the second frame, and it was punctuated by an Ibarra grand slam on a 2-2 pitch.
The Saltdogs, however, didn't score the rest of the way.
Dog bytes: Ibarra's homer was his 16th of the season. ... Lincoln dropped to 36-49.
Up next: Game 2 of the series is at 7 p.m. Tuesday.