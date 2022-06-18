Dog Dish: Saltdogs drop second straight game to Winnipeg, fourth straight overall; Altmann pushes RBI total to 23

Saturday: Winnipeg 10, Lincoln 4

What went wrong: A five-run inning in the bottom of the fourth allowed the Goldeyes to take the early lead over the Saltdogs. Lincoln was unable to answer back, scoring just one run in the final four innings. The Saltdogs allowed a home run in the bottom of the second and allowed ten hits for their second straight loss to Winnipeg and fourth straight loss overall.

What went right: Justin Byrd's first-inning double scored Randy Norris for the first earned run of the game. Norris and Skyler Weber each earned a run in the third inning off of a Josh Altmann single to left field. Weber scored the Dogs' final run in the fifth inning after Altmann's sacrifice fly. On the mound, Kyle Kinman, Matt Cronin and Josh Norwood combined for 12 strikeouts.

Dog bites: Josh Altmann recorded three RBIs to push his season total to 23. Altmann ranks first on the Saltdogs and 18th in the American Association in total RBIs. Kyle Kinman's four strikeouts moved his season total to 43, good for fifth in the American Association.

Up next: Lincoln will close out its series at Winnipeg on Sunday at 1 p.m.

