Dog Dish: Saltdogs dig out of late 4-0 hole, earn walk-off win against Kansas City

Saturday: Lincoln 5, Kansas City 4.

What went right: The Saltdogs put together a late-game rally at Haymarket Park to jump back above .500 and move to 4-0 against the Monarchs this season.

Down 4-0 in the bottom of the eighth, the Dogs loaded the bases on three walks. Ryan Long grounded out to bring home one run. David Vidal later hit a monster home run to left field to tie the game.

Edgar Corcino, who was shifted to right field in the ninth, made a leaping catch to rob a go-ahead home run in the top of the inning.

A hit by pitch and three straight walks, including the walk-off one drawn by Forrestt Allday, won the game in the bottom of the ninth.

Keenan Bartlett put together another solid outing, striking out six. He conceded just one run on five hits and two walks in five innings of work.

Bryan Warner, who signed a one-day contract, went 1-for-3 in his first game since retiring in 2007.

What went wrong: Kansas City's Cody Mincey locked down the Saltdogs over seven innings. He did not allow a run and struck out seven.