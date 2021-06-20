 Skip to main content
Dog Dish: Saltdogs dig out of early five-run hole but fall to Sioux City in extra innings
  Updated
Sunday: Sioux City 10, Lincoln 9

What went wrong: After breaking an 8-8 tie on Josh Byrd's RBI single in the top of the 10th inning, the Saltdogs allowed two runs in the bottom half of the frame, resulting in a walk-off defeat. Sioux City erupted for nine early runs off Lincoln starter Walter Borkovich, who recorded just five outs. 

What went right: The bullpen was strong. Jake Hohensee tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Borkovich. Then, Tyler Anderson, Carter Hope and Logan Lombana threw shutout frames to get the game to extra innings, where James Pugliese took the loss. Lincoln's Forrestt Allday had three hits and teammate Edward Corcino had three hits, a home run and six RBIs. 

Dog bytes: The Saltdogs have only been swept twice in a three-game series, and Sioux City is responsible for both. Lincoln dropped all three games to the Explorers this weekend, and on June 4-6. 

Up next: The Saltdogs take on Sioux City again Tuesday to kick off a six-game homestand.

