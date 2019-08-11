Sunday: Lincoln 4, Sioux Falls 2
What went right: Lincoln continued its red-hot success in August at Haymarket Park, extending its home winning streak to seven games behind a seven-inning performance from starting pitcher Ricky Knapp. Lincoln also scored two seventh-inning runs that broke a 2-2 tie and gave Knapp his fourth win of the season. The Saltdogs, 7-0 at home in August, continued their small-ball mentality in the series as Ivan Marin recorded two base-hit bunts, including one that led to a Sioux Falls error that allowed Lincoln to take a 3-2 lead in the seventh. Christian Ibarra added a sacrifice fly that completed the two-run inning.
What went wrong: After Lincoln took a 1-0 lead after the first inning, Sioux Falls tied the game in the top of the second with a solo home run from Clint Coulter. The Canaries took a 2-1 lead in the fifth.
Dog bytes: Lincoln (3) Sioux Falls (4) combined for seven bunt attempts with five being successful base hits.
What's next: The Saltdogs continue their homestand with a three-game series against the Chicago Dogs starting Monday at 7 p.m.