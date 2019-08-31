Saturday: Gary SouthShore 2, Lincoln 0.
What went wrong: The RailCats opened the scoring in the sixth inning behind a one-out triple from Hayden Schilling in Gary, Indiana. Jackson Smith tacked on another run with a two-out double in the seventh. The Saltdogs had just two hits in the game -- including from one from Christian Ibarra, who broke up RailCats starter David Griffin's no-hit bid with one out in the sixth.
What went right: Lincoln starter Brad Thoutt allowed just two runs over 6 2/3 innings, surrendering only five hits and two runs. He also struck out four and walked one. Martire Garcia came in for 1 1/3 scoreless innings, walking two and striking out one.
Dog bytes: Saturday's shutout was the ninth of the season for the Saltdogs. ... Lincoln is now 40-57.
What's next: The Dogs play the RailCats in their second-to-last game of the season at 6:10 p.m. Sunday in Gary, Indiana, on Sunday.