Dog Dish: Saltdogs can't overcome Winnipeg's fourth inning, drop second straight series

Sunday: Winnipeg 5, Lincoln 1.

What went wrong: Three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning by the Goldeyes put the Saltdogs away.

Heidekel Gonzalez led off the inning with a homer off Buddy Baumann. A two-out error kept the inning alive, and a pair of singles plated two more runs.

The offense also failed to produce much, only collecting four hits and a pair of walks. The lone run was a home run by Skylar Weber.

What went right: Outside of the four runs, only two earned, Baumann racked up six strikeouts in four and two-thirds inning. David Zoz and Jonathan Cheshire combined for only one earned run in three and a third of an inning.

Josh Altmann finished off the road trip with a hit. He had at least one hit in five of the six games.

Dog bites: After winning each of their first five series, the Saltdogs dropped both series against Kansas City and Winnipeg this week.

Up next: Lincoln begins a nine-game homestand on Tuesday against Chicago at 7 p.m.

