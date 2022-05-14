Dog Dish: Saltdogs can't overcome three home runs, drop game to Sioux Falls

Saturday: Sioux Falls 6, Lincoln 2.

What went wrong: After tying the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Saltdogs gave up three runs in the top of the sixth to give the Canaries a commanding 5-2 lead on a Cole Pengilly three-run homer. Gavin LaValley sealed the final score for Sioux Falls (1-1) with a leadoff solo shot in the top of the eighth. The Saltdogs gave up three home runs on the night, including Zane Gurwitz's two-run blast in the fourth, and nine total hits.

Lincoln (1-1) was held scoreless and hitless over the final four innings. The Dogs left eight runners on base to Sioux Falls' four and struck out nine times.

What went right: Lincoln jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Randy Norris scored off of a bases-loaded walk to Ryan Long. Then tied the game with an RBI-double from Josh Altmann.

The Saltdogs tallied six hits led by Justin Byrd's 2-for-3 performance, drew five walks and benefitted from two wild pitches.

Defensively, the Saltdogs turned two double plays and starting pitcher Buddy Baumann recorded seven of the team's nine strikeouts.

Up next: Lincoln and Sioux Falls complete their season-opening, three-game series Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

