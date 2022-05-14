Dog Dish: Saltdogs can't overcome three home runs, drop game to Sioux Falls

Saturday: Sioux Falls 6, Lincoln 2.
What went wrong: After tying the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Saltdogs gave up three runs in the top of the sixth to give the Canaries a commanding 5-2 lead on a Cole Pengilly three-run homer. Gavin LaValley sealed the final score for Sioux Falls (1-1) with a leadoff solo shot in the top of the eighth. The Saltdogs gave up three home runs on the night, including Zane Gurwitz's two-run blast in the fourth, and nine total hits.
Lincoln (1-1) was held scoreless and hitless over the final four innings. The Dogs left eight runners on base to Sioux Falls' four and struck out nine times.
What went right: Lincoln jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Randy Norris scored off of a bases-loaded walk to Ryan Long. Then tied the game with an RBI-double from Josh Altmann.
The Saltdogs tallied six hits led by Justin Byrd's 2-for-3 performance, drew five walks and benefitted from two wild pitches.
People are also reading…
Defensively, the Saltdogs turned two double plays and starting pitcher Buddy Baumann recorded seven of the team's nine strikeouts.
Up next: Lincoln and Sioux Falls complete their season-opening, three-game series Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.