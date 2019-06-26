Wednesday: Cleburne 8, Lincoln 2.
What went wrong: Three Railroader pitchers combined to limit the Saltdogs to just four hits through the first eight innings in Cleburne, Texas. Logan Trowbridge with 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs to key Cleburne's attack. Lincoln starter Kyle Klinman gave up four runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. In his five previous starts, he had allowed a total of two runs.
What went right: Cody Regis extended his hitting streak to seven games and hit his fourth homer in three games. Randolph Oduber went 3-for-4
What's next: The Saltdogs try to avoid a sweep in the three-game series when they play the Railroaders at 7 p.m. Thursday. They return to Haymarket Park on Friday for a three-game series against Sioux City.